Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s current price.

GLBE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Global-e Online Stock Down 26.9 %

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded down $10.61 on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,449,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,037. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. Global-e Online has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.