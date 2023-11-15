Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.85.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,153. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
