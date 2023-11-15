Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.85.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,153. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

