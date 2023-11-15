Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 4.71%.
Global Self Storage Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.21.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Your best bets into China’s race for EV takeover
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Fisker Inc. price implosion; is it time to buy the dip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- The only 2 cannabis companies you need to own
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.