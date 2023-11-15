Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELFGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

