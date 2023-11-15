Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of SELF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.21.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.01%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
