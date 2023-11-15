Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of SELF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 95.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 77.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

