Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

KRMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

