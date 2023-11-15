GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Buys $100,275.00 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) CEO Vijay Kotte purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GoHealth by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 280,917 shares in the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

