GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Buys $100,275.00 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) CEO Vijay Kotte purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GoHealth Stock Performance
Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 509,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $2,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 199,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GoHealth by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 280,917 shares in the last quarter.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
