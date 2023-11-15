Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 950

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.89) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grafton Group Price Performance

GFTU traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 814.80 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 833.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 836.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 737.20 ($9.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,001.60 ($12.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 4,047.62%.

Insider Activity

About Grafton Group

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.99), for a total value of £73,542.15 ($90,313.34). Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

