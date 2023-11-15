Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,027,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,307. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

