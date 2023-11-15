Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Great American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Great American Bancorp stock remained flat at $34.30 during trading on Wednesday. Great American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Great American Bancorp Company Profile

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

