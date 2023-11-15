Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.
Griffon Stock Performance
Shares of GFF stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96. Griffon has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.40.
Griffon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is -6.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
Griffon Company Profile
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.
