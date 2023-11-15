Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96. Griffon has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is -6.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 829.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Griffon by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

