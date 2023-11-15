Grin Price Tops $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00195290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.88 or 0.00626670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00431425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00131315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.