Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $115.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.45.

GWRE stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,564. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,584,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

