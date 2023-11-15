Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $200.33

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.33 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 224.10 ($2.75). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 221.40 ($2.72), with a volume of 1,310,225 shares traded.

Halfords Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £510.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,553.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.49.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

