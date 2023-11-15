Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.83

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.