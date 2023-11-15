Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6644 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRGLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 900 ($11.05) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,230 ($15.10) to GBX 1,280 ($15.72) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 706 ($8.67) to GBX 711 ($8.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

