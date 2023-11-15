Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 571,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the previous session’s volume of 141,487 shares.The stock last traded at $32.40 and had previously closed at $32.58.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

