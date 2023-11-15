HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
HCI Group Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $678.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
