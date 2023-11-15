Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in October

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,729,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 1,931,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.0 days.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CDDRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 18,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

