Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) & Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Financial Analysis

Heineken and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heineken pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 10.56% 14.94% 6.02%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken N/A N/A N/A $2.36 32.68 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.84 $5.97 billion $3.12 19.61

This table compares Heineken and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Heineken. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heineken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heineken and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2 0 6 0 2.50

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is more favorable than Heineken.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Heineken on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken Holding N.V. operates as a subsidiary of L'Arche Green N.V.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

