Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.82

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 300082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

