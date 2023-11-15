Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY23 guidance to $4.43-4.71 EPS.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

