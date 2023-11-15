Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.43-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-3% yr/yr to ~$12.27-12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

