Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.12

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 3122100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Hertz Global Stock Up 4.1 %
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
