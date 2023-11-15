High Income Securities Fund (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.8% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

