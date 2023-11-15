Hill & Smith’s (HILS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,910 ($23.46) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($24.56) to GBX 2,100 ($25.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.50 ($22.14).

HILS stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,868 ($22.94). 135,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,697.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,592.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,335.00 and a beta of 1.18. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,118 ($13.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,910 ($23.46). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 9,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($20.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149,670 ($183,802.04). 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

