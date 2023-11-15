Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.66-0.71 EPS.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hillenbrand

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $112,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.