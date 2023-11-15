Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 316,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,925. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

