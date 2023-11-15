Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Shares Up 0.1%

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.15. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.15.
Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.
