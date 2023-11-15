Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 865,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

HBNC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 123,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $491.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Bancorp

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.