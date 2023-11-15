Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 865,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.
HBNC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 123,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $491.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
