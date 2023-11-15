Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRZN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 24.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 24.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.