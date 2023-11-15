HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. 1,028,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,995. The stock has a market cap of $942.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in HUYA by 64.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

