Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE HY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 67,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,284. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after buying an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

