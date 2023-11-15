Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE HY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 67,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,284. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
