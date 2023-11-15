i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.84 million.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 1.0 %

IIIV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.25. 191,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Raymond James cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

In other news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $59,839.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

