iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in October

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IAFNF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $62.01 during trading on Wednesday. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

