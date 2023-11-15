iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$86.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$71.14 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.85.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00. Also, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. purchased 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Desjardins lowered their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC cut their price target on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.14.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

