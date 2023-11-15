ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading Down 3.7%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.16 and last traded at $132.16. 113,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 84,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $336,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $202,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $211,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in ICF International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

