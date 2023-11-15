Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Icosavax Price Performance
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Icosavax will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Icosavax by 1,516.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Icosavax by 8.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
