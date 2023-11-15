IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.67

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.67 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.75). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61.30 ($0.75), with a volume of 213,018 shares trading hands.

IDOX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The company has a market cap of £291.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.62.

IDOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.