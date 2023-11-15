iExec RLC Price Tops $1.36 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $98.21 million and approximately $22.71 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.40 or 0.99997887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004168 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005710 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.2893064 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $14,775,759.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

