ImmunityBio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,531 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 234% compared to the typical volume of 2,254 call options.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 77,448 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 387.0% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 4,359,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,803. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

