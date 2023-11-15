Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) Trading Up 5.4%

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 3,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Ingenia Communities Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

