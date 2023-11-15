Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 640,300 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 720,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 66,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $206.54 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -392.31%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

