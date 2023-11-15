Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) VP James M. Kensok sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $24,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 213,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.