Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent T. Cubbage sold 37,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $22,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,961.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyliion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 1,367,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,758. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Northland Securities cut Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

