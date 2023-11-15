Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.67. The stock had a trading volume of 75,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $270.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

