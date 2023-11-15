Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 2,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

