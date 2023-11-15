Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

NYSE IBP traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,636. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.90. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $16,658,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

