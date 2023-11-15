Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Insteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insteel Industries to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 161,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,779. The firm has a market cap of $665.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insteel Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Insteel Industries by 56.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

