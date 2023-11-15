Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in October

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of IRRHF stock remained flat at $2,342.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,342.00. Interroll has a 12 month low of $2,079.01 and a 12 month high of $2,342.00.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions. It also offers rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products. The company provides modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products.

