Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 30.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Intuit stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.23. The stock had a trading volume of 521,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.47. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $567.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

